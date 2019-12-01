Reliance Jio Confirms New All In One Plans Launch on 6 December With More Benefits

Reliance Jio has confirmed that the all new all-in-one mobile tariff plans will be effective from December 6, with unlimited voice calls and bundled data. Reliance Jio says these plans will have a fair usage policy (FUP) for calls made by a user to friends and family who may be using the mobile services of another network. This will be in line with the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) rules that govern the telecom tariffs at the moment.

“Although, the new All-in-One plans will be priced up to 40% higher, staying true to its promise of being customer first, Jio customers will get up to 300% more benefits,” says the company in an official statement. Jio says they will take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or the growth of digital adaption and services in India.

Reliance Jio says that the new AIO plans will be available across multiple price points and include more benefits for users to take advantage of.

It was in October that Reliance Jio had announced new All-In-One plans for mobile users, which bundled on-net calls, off-net calls and data as well as various validity options. Those AIO plans start at Rs 222 per month and this includes 2GB of daily 4G data, unlimited calls to other Jio numbers across India, as well as 1000 minutes of voice calls to other mobile networks and unlimited SMSes. The way this works is that for every Rs 111 you pay more over this base plan, you upgrade to one extra month of service. This meant the Jio All-In-One plan costs Rs 333 for 2 months and Rs 444 for three months—with the Jio user paying Rs 222 for the first month and Rs 111 for the subsequent months.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio

