Reliance Jio Confirms They Will Increase Mobile Tariffs; Follows Airtel & Vodafone’s Moves
One day after Airtel and Vodafone announced an increase in call and data charges effective next month, Jio has also confirmed plans to revise tariff rates.
Image for representation
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it will increase mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks. The statement came a day after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd announced a hike in call and data charges from next month. Jio said telecom regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) is likely to initiate consultation process for revision in telecom tariffs.
"Like other operators, we will also work with the government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments," it said in a statement.
In an official release, Reliance Jio has clarified that it will increase tariffs only if the govt and regulator want it while continuing with their commitment towards affordable data to ensure that Digital India continues to grow.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
