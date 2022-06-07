Reliance Jio Connects Pangong Lake In Ladakh With 4G

Reliance Jio has launched 4G voice and data services in Spangmik village near Pangong lake in Ladakh and becomes the first operator to provide 4G mobile connectivity in and around the area.

Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal inaugurated the Jio Mobile Tower at Spangmik village near Pangong Lake. Pangong Lake is one of the most popular tourist locations in Ladakh and attracts thousands of tourists every year from India and the other parts of the world.

In the month of May, Jio also started its services in Kanji, Urbis & Hanupatta villages in Khalsi Block and Chunglungkha village in Diskit Block. Jio already has its 4G footprints in areas like Kargil, Zanskar and Demchok in the region. Jio is also providing JioFiber broadband services in Leh town.

“On the occasion, Member of Parliament, Sh. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal congratulated the people of the area and asserted that with this launch, the long pending demand of people has been fulfilled by Jio. This launch will boost the economy of the region besides providing seamless connectivity to the tourists and the troops in the area,” as per a statement to the media.

