Reliance Jio Cricket Plan Prepaid Recharge Gets You Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Ahead Of IPL 2020

Reliance Jio has announced new prepaid recharge packs as part of the Jio Cricket Plans line-up, ahead of the start of the IPL 2020 T20 cricket extravaganza. These packs bundle the annual subscription for Disney+ Hotstar VIP, which will allow users to Live stream the IPL 2020 cricket matches via the platform, on their phones, PCs and smart TVs. Jio also says shall stand a chance to win a cricket ball autographed by a cricketing stars. If you are a Reliance Jio prepaid user, there are multiple prepaid recharge options that you can pick and get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription bundled, as part of the Jio Cricket Plans.

The Jio Cricket Pack Rs 401 recharge offers 28 data validity, with unlimited voice calls and 3GB data per day, which works out to a total of 90GB data. If you want a longer duration recharge with similar Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription bundles, you choices include the Rs 598 plan (56 days validity, 112GB data and unlimited calls), the Rs 777 recharge (84 days validity, 131GB data and unlimited voice calls) and the Rs 2599 pack (365 days validity, 740GB data in total and unlimited calls). There is also the Rs 499 Jio Cricket Pack recharge option that offers 56 days validity with a total of 84GB data bundled—that works out to 1.5GB data per day—but this plan does not bundle any voice calls.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.