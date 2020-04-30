Reliance Jio Deployed Multiple Measures to Help Mobile & JioFiber Users During COVID Lockdown

Reliance Jio has announced the Q4 results for FY2019-20 and detailed the measures taken by the company during the period to help customers during the COVID pandemic, which has seen India under multiple phases of lockdown in an attempt to flatten the curve. Jio had earlier also announced that they have increased the network capacity of the JioFiber network to enable seamless connectivity for users who were working from home. Jio also details the partnership with Microsoft for collaboration platforms that enabled Work From Home, Learn From Home and Health At Home for Jio users in the country. Jio and Haptik also powered the Government of India’s official helpdesk for the Coronavirus.

“We are glad that we have made connectivity and operations easier for our customers in these difficult times. Every Jio employee is trained to think Customer First and that has resulted in overwhelming customer response as we are serving close to 40 crore Indians now. Jio continues to lead the digital revolution in India and the whole-hearted acceptance of our services motivates us to keep improving every day,” says Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Reliance Jio also modified its JioFiber broadband plans and offered double data to all users as well as a complimentary 10 Mbps JioFiber plan for others. Jio mobile users took advantage of double data & additional offnet minutes to all mobility add- on pack users. The JioPhone users were given extended validity for free incoming calls even if the recharge validity had expired, and 100 minutes of voice calls as well as 100 SMS were also added to their prepaid accounts. Jio users were also able to recharge with newer methods, including using ATMs, SMS/ Call and peer to peer recharges.

Jio says that there has been absolutely no impact on the Network Operating Centre despite minimum staff amidst the COVID lockdown, and that is because of the high levels of virtualization and network automation that have been deployed. These technologies also ensured that the expected data traffic surge on the networks was handled with a combination of capacity augmentation and technology.

“Aggressive sales initiative and customer focused approach have been launched to help recoup slowdown in subscriber addition momentum, as we return to normalcy. FTTH and Enterprise services remain large greenfield opportunities with demand further reinforced due to Work from Home during the lockdown,” says Jio.

