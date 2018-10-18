English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Rs 1,699 Prepaid Plan With 1 Year Validity And 547GB Data
Jio Rs 1,699 prepaid plan joins Jio’s other two yearly prepaid plans of Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999, but it comes with a daily data limit, unlike the other two.
Jio Launches Rs 1,699 Yearly Prepaid Plan With 1.5GB Daily Data: Here Are The Details
Loading...
Reliance Jio has announced a new prepaid plan for its subscribers, offering a validity of 1 year. This tariff plan is priced at Rs. 1,699 and offers 547GB of 4G data to its users along with unlimited calling minutes. One of the key highlights of this plan is that if offers 100 percent cashback to the customers. This new prepaid plan joins Jio’s other two yearly prepaid plans of Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999, but this comes with a daily data limit, unlike the other two. Like other Jio’s tariff plans, the telco is providing unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day with this new plan.
Jio Rs 1,699 prepaid plan provides 1.5GB of 4G data every day which takes the overall data benefit for 547.5GB. Jio users recharging with this plan can also enjoy unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day for the same validity period.
Additionally, Reliance Jio has come up with a Diwali offer under which the telco is offering 100% cashback on all the recharge value. Prepaid plans eligible for the cashback are: Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 498, Rs 509, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999. Notably, all the prepaid plans priced above Rs 100 are eligible for the 100% cashback offer.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Jio Rs 1,699 prepaid plan provides 1.5GB of 4G data every day which takes the overall data benefit for 547.5GB. Jio users recharging with this plan can also enjoy unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day for the same validity period.
Additionally, Reliance Jio has come up with a Diwali offer under which the telco is offering 100% cashback on all the recharge value. Prepaid plans eligible for the cashback are: Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 498, Rs 509, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999. Notably, all the prepaid plans priced above Rs 100 are eligible for the 100% cashback offer.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Namaste England Movie Review: It's a Shoddy Tale of Misplaced Nationalism and Oddly Timed Sexism
- Bigg Boss 12: Gauahar Khan Justifies Sreesanth spitting on Deepak Thakur's Name
- Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Enter Quarterfinals of Denmark Open
- Nothing to See Here: Sri Lanka to Revoke Rogue Bikini Ban
- This 5-Year-Old Boy Couldn't Get Enough of Prince Harry and His Beard
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...