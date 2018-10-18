Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Rs 1,699 Prepaid Plan With 1 Year Validity And 547GB Data

Reliance Jio has announced a new prepaid plan for its subscribers, offering a validity of 1 year. This tariff plan is priced at Rs. 1,699 and offers 547GB of 4G data to its users along with unlimited calling minutes. One of the key highlights of this plan is that if offers 100 percent cashback to the customers. This new prepaid plan joins Jio’s other two yearly prepaid plans of Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999, but this comes with a daily data limit, unlike the other two. Like other Jio’s tariff plans, the telco is providing unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day with this new plan.Jio Rs 1,699 prepaid plan provides 1.5GB of 4G data every day which takes the overall data benefit for 547.5GB. Jio users recharging with this plan can also enjoy unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day for the same validity period.Additionally, Reliance Jio has come up with a Diwali offer under which the telco is offering 100% cashback on all the recharge value. Prepaid plans eligible for the cashback are: Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 498, Rs 509, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999. Notably, all the prepaid plans priced above Rs 100 are eligible for the 100% cashback offer.Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.