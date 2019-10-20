Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699

Earlier this month we reported that Reliance Jio is offering the JioPhone for Rs 699 as a part of a limited-time Diwali festive offer. While the special offer is still valid, the company is now offering an option where consumers can gift the 4G smart feature phone to someone special. Part of the Jio Phone Diwali 2019 offer, Reliance Jio also offers special bundle plans when you choose to gift the JioPhone to someone.

To gift a JioPhone this Diwali just head over to Reliance Jio's website over here. Click on the 'Gift Now' option after which you will be asked to enter your phone number followed by the mobile number of the person you want to gift the JioPhone to. Next, you will be asked to choose the bundle plan with the JioPhone and pay online to send the gift voucher. The gift voucher can be redeemed by the receiver at any Reliance Jio store in India.

Here are all the bundled plans:

Jio Phone was launched back in 2017 with a price tag of Rs 1,500 back but came with an exchange offer last month that effectively brought the price down to Rs 501. The handset features a 2.4-inch display and is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor with 512MB of RAM. The phone has 4GB of internal storage along with microSD card support (128GB) and includes Wi-Fi connectivity, 2,000mAh battery and runs on KaiOS. Other features include support for 22 Indian languages, an option to mirror content playing on the phone to a television using a proprietary cable as well as support for apps like Facebook, Google Maps, YouTube and more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.