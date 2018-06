Reliance Jio 'Double Dhamaka' Offer: Extra 1.5GB Data Per Day on All Prepaid Recharges

Almost all the telecom operators have been very active recently to bring new plans and offers to their customers. Following on this, Reliance Jio has now come up with a new offer for its users being called the Jio 'Double Dhamaka' in which, the telecom major is offering a 1.5GB extra data to its customers on all the recharges being made in the month of June. The new Jio 'Double Dhamaka' offer can be availed on all the prepaid recharges priced in the range of Rs 149 to Rs 799.With the roll-out of the Double Dhamaka offer, Reliance Jio users will now be able to avail extra data on their recharges performed in the month of June, effectively increasing their data allowance to 3GB per day for those who opt for a 1.5GB daily data pack and to 3.5GB data per day for those who opt for a 2GB data pack per day. With this offer, Reliance Jio will take on the recently revised Airtel prepaid plan offering 2GB data per day to users.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited).