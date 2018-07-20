English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Reliance Jio Effect: Vodafone Doubles 4G Data Limit on Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

The plan will be available to select Vodafone customers.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2018, 10:59 AM IST
Vodafone has revised its Rs 199 prepaid plan after the recent rollout of a new Jio plan. (File photo)
After Reliance Jio rolled out its Rs 198 prepaid plan recently, offering 2GB of 4G data daily along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, Vodafone India has stepped up its efforts by doubling the daily data limit on its Rs 199 prepaid plan. The existing recharge plan by the company, which previously offered 1.4GB of 4G data on a daily basis to its users, will now offer 2.8GB 4G data instead at the same cost.

As per recent reports, the revised plan by Vodafone India will stick to its existing offerings of unlimited voice calls (with a FUP of 250 mins daily and 1000 mins weekly), for a validity of 28 days but will now offer double the daily data limit, essentially providing 2.8GB of 4G data to its users. The plan, however, still does not provide any SMS benefit to the customers. The prepaid plan will be available in all Vodafone 4G circles.

As of now, the prepaid plan cannot be seen on the official website of the telecom operator, possibly suggesting that it will be rolled out soon. Since the offer will only be available in the 4G circles, Vodafone customers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circles will be unable to avail the offer. In the circles, the pan will offer a 1.4GB daily data limit along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS for a total validity of 28 days.

The revision in the Vodafone plan comes after Reliance Jio has rolled out its Rs 198 prepaid plan, offering 2GB of 4G data daily, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as a subscription to Jio's own apps.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
