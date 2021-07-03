Reliance Jio Emergency Data Loan Will Let You Browse Internet Even if You Exhaust it

Reliance Jio, the biggest telecom operator of India, today announced Emergency Data Loan. The feature is directed at users who may run out of data suddenly in the middle of work, but for a wide variety of reasons, may not be in a place to do an immediate data recharge. For these users, Emergency Data Loan will allow Jio users to get urgent data usage for undisturbed internet access all through. The offer will be applicable for all prepaid Reliance Jio users, and further commits to the company’s vision of offering affordable, value rich services for one and all.

The Reliance Jio Emergency Data Loan feature will therefore allow users to recharge now, and pay later. Each user will be able to loan up to five data recharge packs, each amounting to 1GB each, and valued at Rs 11 for each 1GB pack. To avail the offer, users are only required to have an active plan with validity, and the loan period for data usage will be extended up until the base plan remains valid. To avail the offer, Reliance Jio users are required to log on to the MyJio app, and go to the menu button on the top left. Under the main menu, users can select Emergency Data Loan from mobile services. This will open a banner, from which users can click on proceed. This will then show up to five 1GB emergency data packs, which can be used by Jio customers. From here, users can simply tap on ‘get emergency data’, and tap on ‘Activate now’ to add the data to their plan.

Doing this will immediately credit the data to users’ accounts, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted data usage for all users. Once the first pack is exhausted, users can also reissue another data pack to continue using. The same can be repeated up to five times. The move makes Reliance Jio a one of a kind telecom operator, which ensures that all users remain connected, and at all times.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

