1-min read

Reliance Jio Exchange Offer on JioFi With Instant Rs 2200 Cashback Announced

Reliance jIo has announced a new exchange offer for all the modem and dongle owners.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2018, 3:41 PM IST
Reliance Jio Exchange Offer on JioFi With Instant Rs 2200 Cashback Announced
JioFi (Image: Jio)
Reliance Jio has announced an all-new exchange program for all the dongle and modem owners. Jio is now offering all the dongle and modem owners a chance to exchange their old dongle/ modem for a new set of JioFi and get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200. Jio states that the cashback amount will be instantly credited to the MyJio account of the buyer upon the return of their old device and provision of their Jio MISISDN number. The amount will be returned in the form of 44 Jio vouchers of Rs 50 in value each.

In order to exchange their old dongles or modems for a new JioFi set, users will have to follow these steps:

1- Purchase a JioFi@999
2- Get the sim activated @₹198 or ₹299 + ₹99 (JioPrime)
3- Return your old NON -JIO dongle or modem at any JioStore / Reliance Digital Store
4- Provide Old Non-Jio dongle/modem serial number and new JioFi MSISDN Number
5- Cashback will be instantly credited to the user's MyJio Account

The Rs 2,200 cashback will be credited in form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each which can be redeemed upon a recharge of Rs 198 & Rs 299 only.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)

Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
