1-min read

Reliance JioFiber Goes Live With Prices Starting at Rs 699: Here are all the Launch Details

Jio Fiber is finally here and the company has finally announced all the plans and pricing.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
Reliance JioFiber Goes Live With Prices Starting at Rs 699: Here are all the Launch Details
Jio Fiber is finally here and the company has finally announced all the plans and pricing.
The highly-awaited Reliance JioFiber service was announced back at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) in August. Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani had said that the service, along with the plans and pricing would roll out on September 5.

The day is here and so are the plans. As promised, the plans are priced between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 with options of monthly and annual subscriptions. According to the information shared by Reliance Jio, monthly plans are divided into six plans ranging from Rs 699 to Rs 8,499, going from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. It is notable that while the plans offer ‘Unlimited’ data, but all of the plans come with a FUP (fair usage policy). After a user finishes the fixed amount of data, speeds go down to 1Mbps with no limit on the data.

Apart from data, all six monthly plans offer free voice calling all over India, free TV video calling worth Rs 1,200 per year, zero-latency gaming again for Rs 1,200 per year, content sharing at home and outside, and free Norton security for up to 5 devices. Plans from Rs 2,499 to Rs 8,499 will get additional access to VR service, and first-day first show movies with special sports content. Jio will be charging a one-time payment of Rs 2,500 which includes Rs 1,500 of security deposit and Rs 1,000 of non-refundable installation charge.

As a part of the ‘Welcome Offer’, Jio will be offering Jio Home Gateway (Rs 5,000) and Jio 4K set-top-box (Rs 6,400) free of cost for customers opting for the annual subscription. They will also get three months of Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn, and annual subscription to OTT apps. If subscribers opt for an annual package of the Gold plan and above, they will be getting a free TV set as well. JioFiber users will be given options of 3, 6 and 12-month plans and with bank tie-ups, Jio will provide EMI schemes, so customers can pay for their annual plans through monthly EMI.

jio-fiber-plan

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

