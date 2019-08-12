Reliance Jio Fiber: Roll-Out in September, Prices Start Rs 700 And Free 4K TV With Annual Plans

The much-awaited Reliance Jio home broadband services have been detailed at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Jio Fiber will roll out on September 05 on a commercial basis across India. This is also the third anniversary of Jio services in India. The company confirms that tariff packages will start at Rs 700 per month, with speeds ranging between 100Mbps and 1Gbps depending on the tariff plans.

Reliance confirms that they intend to reach 20 million residences when the service rolls out. They have already received registrations of interest for the home broadband service from as many as 15 million homes across 1600 towns in India. The extended trial period of the services has been active in as many as 5 lakh homes over the past few months.

“Customers should only pay for voice or data,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Along with the Jio Fiber service, the Jio Home Phone service will be bundled as well. The local and STD voice calls from this wireline phone, will be absolutely free. The international calling tariffs will also be as much as 1/10th of the prevailing rates. At the AGM, the company also confirmed that there will be an unlimited calling plan for US and Canada, priced at Rs 500 per month.

Television is the third pillar of the Jio Fiber service. The company conforms that users will be able to subscribe to high definition television service with the 4K set top box (STB) bundled. These will be able to receive signals from the local cable operators and offer the channels and bouquets that you may wish to subscribe to.

As part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, the company says they will be offering a free HD/4K TV and a 4K STB for free to anyone who subscribes to the Jio Forever Annual Plans.

Also, The Jio Fiber broadband service will bundle the subscriptions to popular over the top (OTT) streaming services, as part of the subscription.

Reliance also says that in the middle of next year, they will roll out the First Day First Show offering for Jio Fiber subscribers, which will allow them to watch and enjoy the new movie releases on the same day as their release in cinema halls and movie theatres in India. The specifics of this service will be confirmed closer to the date of launch.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

