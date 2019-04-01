English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Reliance Jio GigaFiber is The Fastest Broadband in India as Per The Netflix ISP Speed Index

Reliance Jio GigaFiber has dominated the Netflix ISP Speed Index chart with speeds consistently above 3.41 Mbps.

IANS

Updated:April 1, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Reliance Jio GigaFiber is The Fastest Broadband in India as Per The Netflix ISP Speed Index
Reliance Jio GigaFiber Tops Netflix ISP Speed Index
Loading...
With a speed of 3.61 Mbps, Reliance Jio GigaFiber has again topped the list for highest speed provided by Internet service providers in India, according to the Netflix ISP Speed Index report of February 2019.

Ever since its launch in September 2018, Jio GigaFiber has dominated the Netflix ISP Speed Index chart with speeds consistently above 3.41 Mbps, telecomtalk.info reported. In the latest Netflix ISP Speed Index report, Jio GigaFiber was followed by 7 Star Digital which is providing a speed of 3.43 Mbps.

Next in the list were Spectranet and Airtel with 3.34 Mbps and 3.29 Mbps of speed. Rest of the major players were ranked further below, with ACT Fibernet following right after Airtel with 3.03 Mbps. Hathway, Alliance Broadband, MTNL and BSNL have been put on the seventh, 11th, 13th and 14th spots respectively.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram