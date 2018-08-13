English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start From August 15: All You Need to Know
The Jio GigaFiber aims to empower a range of digitally driven services across the country.
(Image: Reuters)
Reliance had introduced its GigaFiber wired broadband service Jio GigaFiber at its 41st annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries. With a promise of bringing connectivity across 1100 cities in India and enabling digital transformations like Ultra HD entertainment, multi-party video conferences and even the likes of voice-controlled virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home, Jio GigaFiber has already incurred an investment of Rs 250,000 crore towards the digital infrastructure required for it. At the time of its introduction, Reliance had announced the booking dates for the same to begin on August 15.
How to register for Reliance Jio GigaFiber
Reliance Jio has stated that starting this Independence Day, August 15, interested users can start registering for JioGigaFiber through both MyJio app as well as Jio.com. The company will then prioritize the Jio GigaFiber rollout to those localities from which it receives the highest number of registrations. As of now, the company has not listed the areas which will receive the Jio GigaFiber first.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
