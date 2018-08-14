Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know

Reliance Jio announced its next big launch after the JioPhone - called JioGigaFiber - last month at RIL’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). The registrations for the same will begin from tomorrow, August 15. The new FTTH (Fiber-to-the-home) service will be available across 1,100 cities in India. The registrations will be accepted via Jio website and MyJio app. While the timeline of the rollout of Jio GigaFiber is not confirmed as of now, Mukesh Ambani announced that the broadband services will be activated in the localities with a higher number of registrations.With the Reliance Jio GigaFiber service, the company is promising internet speed of up to 1Gbps. However, the company did not share some information like the preliminary connection cost, security deposit and details of monthly plans.The company has not revealed any information about plans, but recent reports have suggested there to be five plans, starting at a price of Rs 500 per month. This is said to be the base plan, which is expected to offer 50Mbps speed for up to 300GB, with a 30-day validity period.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)