Reliance Jio Growth in Numbers: Just How Much Jio Has Grown in One Year?
Reliance Jio has shown staggering growth in the past one year.
Representative Image. (File photo)
Mukesh D. Ambani, Reliance Jio Chairman and MD today in his keynote speech during the Reliance Annual General Meeting 2018, revealed some staggering numbers reflecting the growth of the company in the past one year. Alongside announcing the company's new plans to cater to its customer base, including new features for the JioPhone and more, the visionary businessman also reflected upon the bygone year and how the company has expanded in almost every vertical in which growth was possible. A look at the figures indicating this growth shows that Reliance Jio might just have broken all the records with its progress. Here are some of these numbers shared by the company during the Reliance AGM 2018:
- Reliance Jio has doubled its customer base since the last Reliance AGM. It has now crossed the 215 million mark within the 22 months of its initiation, a gigantic feat that no other technology company has achieved till date, as per Reliance.
- Reliance Jio data usage has grown from 125 crore GBs per month to more than 240 crore GBs per month.
- Jio has widened the gap between itself and its competitors as the world's largest mobile data network, a position it had achieved last year.
- Voice usage on the network has grown from 250 crore minutes per day to more than 530 crore minutes per day.
- The amount of video consumption has grown from 165 crore hours per month to more than 340 crore hours per month.
- Customers are actively engaged with Reliance Jio for more than 290 minutes per day on an average.
- On track towards achieving a target of 99% population coverage with 4G-LTE.
- Jio has doubled its Network Capacity over the past 12 months.
- Even after serving the 215 plus million customers, the capacity utilization of the Jio network is less than 20 percent. Which means, that Jio can multiply its customer base without additional investment.
- Fastest network in India as attested by the TRAI speed-test data for each and every month of the past year.
- A total of 25 million JioPhone users in India.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
