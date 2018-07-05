Reliance Jio Has 215 Million Customers With More Than 3.5 Hours of Engagement Per Day

Reliance Jio, in its Reliance AGM 2018 keynote held today, has announced that the company has doubled its customer base to 215 million customers within 22 months. This, as per the company, is a record-breaking increase in customer base among telecom companies across not only India but all over the world.In addition to the increased customer base, RelianceJio also revealed some other stats about its user base. This included a user engagement of 219 minutes per day per customer on an average. Jio claims itself to be a customer-obsessed organisation and announced that it tracked the fastest network speed based on the TRAI report on data speed.As per the company, Jio is on its way to attaining 99 percent coverage with 4G and LTE in the coverage. It aims to serve users in both the urban as well as rural reaches of the country.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)