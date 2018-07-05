English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Reliance Jio Has 215 Million Customers With More Than 3.5 Hours of Engagement Per Day
Reliance Jio has doubled its user base in the last 22 months.
Mukesh Ambani addressing the 41st AGM of the company.
Reliance Jio, in its Reliance AGM 2018 keynote held today, has announced that the company has doubled its customer base to 215 million customers within 22 months. This, as per the company, is a record-breaking increase in customer base among telecom companies across not only India but all over the world.
In addition to the increased customer base, RelianceJio also revealed some other stats about its user base. This included a user engagement of 219 minutes per day per customer on an average. Jio claims itself to be a customer-obsessed organisation and announced that it tracked the fastest network speed based on the TRAI report on data speed.
As per the company, Jio is on its way to attaining 99 percent coverage with 4G and LTE in the coverage. It aims to serve users in both the urban as well as rural reaches of the country.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
Watch: OnePlus 6 Red Review | A Must Have For The Love of RED
Also Watch
In addition to the increased customer base, RelianceJio also revealed some other stats about its user base. This included a user engagement of 219 minutes per day per customer on an average. Jio claims itself to be a customer-obsessed organisation and announced that it tracked the fastest network speed based on the TRAI report on data speed.
As per the company, Jio is on its way to attaining 99 percent coverage with 4G and LTE in the coverage. It aims to serve users in both the urban as well as rural reaches of the country.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
Watch: OnePlus 6 Red Review | A Must Have For The Love of RED
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India-Spec Jawa Motorcycle Set for 2018 Reveal, Anand Mahindra Confirms on Twitter
- Son Chiriya First Poster Features Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee and Others as Rugged Dacoits
- Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
- Between Masaan and Moksha: Being a Dom Woman in Varanasi
- A Migrating Stork Has Made a Polish Charity Pay a Phone Bill of Rs 1,82,870