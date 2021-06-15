Reliance Jio Has New Prepaid Plans That Remove The Restriction Of Daily 4G Data Limits

Reliance Jio has added new prepaid plans that remove the daily data limits for 4G consumption, and instead now bundle a single chunk of data for the validity period. There are five new plans in total, listed under the No Daily Limit option for prepaid recharges. These packs are priced at Rs 127, Rs 247, Rs 447, Rs 597 and Rs 2397, with validity between 15 days and 365 days depending on which recharge option you pick. This new recharge umbrella by Reliance Jio could make rivals including Bharti Airtel and Vi rethink their prepaid recharge plans as well and could push them to revert to the single chunk data bundles for the prepaid validity, as it used to be till a few years ago.

The Reliance Jio No Daily Limit Rs 127 plan bundles 12GB data for a validity of 15 days. The Rs 247 prepaid recharge is valid for 30 days and has 25GB data bundled for the duration. The Rs 447 plan carries 50GB data and 60 days validity while the Rs 597 plan offers 75GB data for a period of 90 days. The Rs 2397 plan sits at the top of the ladder with a validity of 365 days and a data bundle of 365GB. All plans bundle unlimited local and national voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day. These plans also include subscriptions for Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud. These new prepaid plans do not replace any existing Reliance Jio prepaid recharge packs and should simplify tracking data usage for users who would otherwise often lose sight of daily data consumption.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

