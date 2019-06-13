Reliance Jio Helps India Become Second Biggest Internet Market In the World

According to Mary Meeker's report, over half of the world's population now has access to the internet. About 53 percent of this, is coming from the Asia-Pacific region. The report also gives special attention to India, which is said to account for 12 percent of the world's internet users, making it the world’s second-largest market. The first spot was taken by China (21 percent) while USA took the third spot with eight percent.

The massive growth in numbers is credited to Reliance Jio. With 307 million mobile phone service subscribers, the telco is said to be expanding offline access to e-commerce.“We are creating a hybrid, online-to-offline commerce platform by integrating Reliance Retail’s physical marketplace with Jio’s digital infrastructure and services,” it quoted Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani as saying. “This platform will bring together 350 million customer footfalls at Reliance Retail stores, 307 million Jio connectivity customers and 30 million small merchants all over India who provide the last-mile physical market connectivity.”

Reliance Jio has been offering free voice calling and cheap data plans which have helped grow data usage by two-fold in one year. Jio’s annual data usage was between 17-18 exabytes (17-18 billion GB) in 2018, which is almost two times growth from 9 exabytes data usage in FY 2017. The number of Reliance offline retail stores are reported to be about 11,000, while the company is planning to use its more than 5,100 Jio point stores located in 5,000 cities and towns as delivery and collection points for its e-commerce venture. With this, the company is expected to expand its direct reach to 95 percent of India’s population.