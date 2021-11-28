Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Tariffs By 20%, Effective December 1

Reliance Jio has increased the tariffs of its prepaid unlimited plans following Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The new base plan now starts at Rs 91 instead of Rs 75 and offers 3GB of monthly internet data and 50 SMS - all with a validity of 28 days. It is still more affordable than the base unlimited plans offered by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) at Rs 99, respectively.

In a press note, Reliance Jio said that the new unlimited plans will go live on December 1 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels. “In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans," the note reads. With the new unlimited plans, “Reliance Jio continues to provide best value," the note adds.

Following the base Rs 91 plan, the old Rs 129 prepaid plan now costs Rs 155, and it comes with a validity of 28 days. Users can enjoy 2GB of internet data per month with a total of 300 SMS. Following that, Rs 179 (earlier Rs 149), Rs 239 (earlier Rs 199), and Rs 299 (earlier Rs 249) plans all offer up to 28 days of validity and 2GB internet data. Plans with 56 days validity - Rs 399 and Rs 444 now cost Rs 479 and Rs 533 respectively and offer up to 2GB of internet data per day.

Reliance Jio’s annual prepaid plans (365 days) that carried a price tag of Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,399 now cost Rs 1,559 and Rs 2,879, respectively. The former offers 24GB of internet data and a total of 3600 SMS. The top Rs 2,879 tariff promises 2GB of data per day and 100 SMS daily.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

