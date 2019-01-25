English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance Jio Introduces Rs 594 And Rs 297 Long Validity Prepaid Plans For JioPhone Users
Under the Rs 594 plan, JioPhone users get unlimited daily data and complimentary access to Jio applications for 168 days (roughly six months).
Reliance Jio launches Rs 594 and Rs 297 long validity prepaid plans for JioPhone users
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has rolled Rs 594 and Rs 297, two new long validity prepaid plans for JioPhone users. Under the Rs 594 plan, JioPhone users get unlimited daily data and complimentary access to Jio applications for 168 days (roughly six months). The unlimited high speed data, however, is limited to 0.5GB thereafter the speed is reduced to 64Kbps. The plan also includes 300 SMSes for 28 days.
On the other hand, under the Rs 297 plans, the users will get the same unlimited local and national calling without any daily FUP limit. The users will get 300 SMS per month and 0.5GB data per day. If the user crosses the daily limit then the speed will come down to 64Kbps. The plan comes with the validity of 84 days which means a total of 3 months.
Additionally, Bharti Airtel has introduced two new long validity plans for its prepaid customers. Earlier the telecom operator launched Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan which is now an open market plan across all the circles. The new long validity plans priced at Rs 998 and Rs 597 come with a validity of 336 days and 168 days respectively. In comparison to the Rs 1,699 plan introduced early this year, which is aimed at data-heavy users, these two long validity plans seem to target those with heavy voice calling use.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
On the other hand, under the Rs 297 plans, the users will get the same unlimited local and national calling without any daily FUP limit. The users will get 300 SMS per month and 0.5GB data per day. If the user crosses the daily limit then the speed will come down to 64Kbps. The plan comes with the validity of 84 days which means a total of 3 months.
Additionally, Bharti Airtel has introduced two new long validity plans for its prepaid customers. Earlier the telecom operator launched Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan which is now an open market plan across all the circles. The new long validity plans priced at Rs 998 and Rs 597 come with a validity of 336 days and 168 days respectively. In comparison to the Rs 1,699 plan introduced early this year, which is aimed at data-heavy users, these two long validity plans seem to target those with heavy voice calling use.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Win the Republic Day Box Office Battle?
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results