Reliance Jio Is A Stronger Brand Than Apple, Amazon, Disney, Pepsi And Nike

Reliance Jio has emerged as the fifth strongest brand in the world, as per the latest research by Brand Finance. This puts Jio ahead of the likes of Apple, Amazon, Disney, Pepsi, Nike, Lego, Tencent, Alibaba and HDFC Bank, to name a few. The Brand Finance Global 500 list that pegs the world’s strongest brands, sees China’s WeChat lead, followed by well-known auto brand Ferrari, Russian banking and financial services company Sber, Coca Cola with Reliance Jio in fifth place. The rest of the ten strongest brands in the world comprise of Deloitte, Lego, Amazon, Disney and EY.

According to Jio, the brand scores highest in all metrics – consideration conversion, reputation, recommendation, word of mouth, innovation, customer service and value for money - compared to its telecom competitors in India. Jio rolled out telecom services in 2016 and has since offered prepaid and postpaid plans with incredibly affordable voice and 4G tariffs to users, which caused a significant shift in the Indian telecom space.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.