Reliance Jio Is Laying The World's Largest Undersea Cable System, To Help India's Growing Data Needs

Reliance Jio has announced that they will be setting up the world’s largest submarine cable system which will be centered on India. Reliance Jio will be deploying two next generation cables to support the growing demand for data in India, and the company says that these high capacity and high speed systems will provide more than 200Tbps of capacity over 16,000 kilometres. Jio is working with several global players and SubCom, a world leader in undersea cable supply, for this project. The two cable projects, India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) and India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) will connect India to Singapore, and India to the Middle East and Europe, respectively. This will allow India connectivity from Mumbai and Chennai to Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, as well as Middle East and North Africa. The two cable systems will be connected with the Reliance Jio Global Fibre Network beyond Asia Pacific and Europe. IAX is expected to be ready for service by the middle of 2023 while IEX should be in service sometime in 2024.

Reliance Jio says that this is the first time in the history of fiber optic submarine telecommunications, these systems place India at the center of the international network map, recognizing India’s increased importance, staggering growth, and the quantum shift in data use since the launch of Jio services in 2016. “Jio is at the forefront of India’s explosive growth in digital services and data consumption. To meet the demands of Streaming Video, Remote Workforce, 5G, IoT, and beyond, Jio is taking a leadership role in the construction of the first of its kind, India-centric IAX and IEX subsea systems,” said Mr. Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio. “Implementing these critical initiatives in the shadow of a global pandemic is a challenge, but the ongoing pandemic has only accelerated the digital transformation and the necessity of high-performance global connectivity for the delivery of a richer experience to enterprises and consumers.”

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here