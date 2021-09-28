Reliance Jio is offering a 20 percent chashback to its customers. The company has launched the cashback offer on few of its recharge plans and is only available if users recharge via the MyJio app or Jio’s official website. Reliance Jio users will be able to avail the cashback on recharge plans of Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599. The cashback will be credited to a user’s account and can be used for any recharges in the future. The Reliance Jio website now shows a new 20 percent cashback section for its prepaid recharge microsite.

The new website section currently includes three recharge packs worth Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599. The Rs 249 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, and offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. Once the user has exhausted their limit, Jio will cap the speed to 64kbps. The Rs 555 plan offers 84 days validity, 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. The Rs 599 recharge offers the same benefits, but the data usage is capped at 2GB per day. All the three plans include additional benefits like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and more. To avail the 20 percent cashback once it is credit to your account, Jio users can head to the MyJio app or the Reliance Jio website.

Jio recently introduced new prepaid plans that include one year of free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. These include a recharge packs starting at Rs 499 and go all the way up to Rs 2,599.

