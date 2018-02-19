Reliance Jio 'JioFootball Offer': Avail Rs 2200 Cashback on Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi And Other Smartphones

List of smartphones available with the JioFootball Offer.

Reliance Jio has announced the 'JioFootball Offer' wherein the telecom provider is offering a Rs 2,200 instant cashback upon the purchase of all the new smartphones which are getting added on to Jio’s network. The cashback being offered through the 'JioFootball Offer' can be availed in the form of 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 in value. Each voucher will be credited to the customers MyJio account as soon as the customer does a Rs 198/299 recharge for the first time. The offer is valid for all eligible devices, activated on the Jio network for the first time, on or after 15th February 2018 and if the first recharge of Rs 198 / 299 is done on or before 31st March 2018.Applicable for both existing and new Jio customers, the 'JioFootball Offer' can be redeemed instantly against subsequent recharges of Rs 198/299 on MyJio. The vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent Jio recharges of Rs.198/299, via MyJio app only. The cashback vouchers, if unused, will expire on 31st May 2022. The list of eligible smartphones for the 'JioFootball Offer' is as follows:'JioFootball Offer' is available for all eligible devices, purchased from stores as well as e-commerce sites in India during the offer period. Select devices of the listed smartphone brands are available for purchase with the JioFootball Offer.Here is a full list of smartphones available under the offer:WATER 2, EARTH 1, WATER 1, WATER F1S, WATER 8, EARTH 2, WATER 10, WATER 11, WATER 7s, WATER F1, WIND 4S, FLAME 8, C 451, FLAME 1, WIND 3, WIND 1, FLAME 7, WIND 7, WIND 7, WATER 5, WATER 4, WATER 6, WATER 7On 8, On 5 Pro, On 7 Pro, On Max, On Nxt, J3 2016Mi Max 2, Mi Mix 2, Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4Moto C+, Moto E4+, Lenovo K8+, Moto G5S, Moto G5S+, Moto Z2 PlayVdeo 1, Vdeo 2, Vdeo 3, Bharat 2, Dual 5, Canvas 2 (2017), Dual 4, Selfie 2 Note, Selfie 2, Selfie 3, Canvas 1, Bharat 4, Evok Dual Note, Bharat 2 Plus, Canvas Infinity Pro, Canvas Infinity, Bharat 3, Spark 4G 2017, Bharat 1, Bharat 2 Anniversary, Bharat 5, Bharat 5 PlusHonor 9i, Honor 7x, Honor 9 liteNokia 5, Nokia 6D, E, GKeyOneZenfone 2 Laser 5.5, Zenfone 3 5.2, Zenfone 3 5.5, ZenFone 3 Laser, ZenFone 3 MAX 5.2, Zenfone 3 MAX 5.5, Zenfone 3S MAX, Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite(IN), ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, Zenfone AR, Zenfone Deluxe, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.5 LTE, ZenFone Live, ZenFone Live(WW), Zenfone Max, Zenfone Selfie, Zenfone Ultra, Zenfone Zoom SEluga A2, ELUGA A3, ELUGA A3 Pro, ELUGA I2 Activ, P77, ELUGA I5, ELUGA A4, Eluga Ray 500, Eluga Ray 700, ELUGA I9 , Eluga I2, ELUGA Prim, P88, ELUGA Tapp, P71, ELUGA Mark 2, P85, P100, ELUGA Pulse, ELUGA Pulse X, ELUGA Ray X, ELUGA Ray Max, ELUGA Ray, ELUGA I3 Mega, P9, P55 Max, Eluga Note, Eluga Arc 2, P55 Novo 4G, P99, P91, Eluga Mark, P66, Eluga Turbo, P90 4G, ELUGA Ray 550, ELUGA I7, P95, Eluga Icon 2, Eluga Arc, Eluga I3, ELUGA I4 , P90 3GLG V30+, LG G6, LG Q6/Q6+, LG K7i, G4, LG V20, LG G3, LG G4 Stylus, LG G Pro 2, LG F70, LG Magna, LG Spirit, LG K10 2017, LG F60, LG K8, LG G3 Beat, LG G3 Styls, LG L70 Plus, LG L80 Plus, LG K7 LTE, LG K10 LTE, LG Stylus 2, LG X Screen, LG G Flex 2, LG G5, LG G3 Stylus, LG X Power, LG C70, LG Stylus 2 Plus, LG Cam PlusAQUA ZENITH, AQUA PRIME 4G, AQUA PRO 4G, CLOUD Q11, Aqua Note 5.5, CLOUD Q11 4G , AQUA STRONG 5.1+, CLOUD STYLE 4G, AQUA AMAZE+, ELYT-E1, AQUA CRYSTAL, AQUA LIONS 4G, AQUA SUPREME+, AQUA TREND LITE, AQUA CRYSTAL+, ELYT-E7, Aqua Selfie, Aqua Lions 3, Aqua Power IV, Aqua 5.5 VR+, Aqua Style III, Elyt E6,Aqua Lions X1+, Aqua Lions X1, Aqua Jewel 2, Aqua Lions E1U5HD, A310,A3 XL, A5 LED, A7,POP 410, TCL 562S1, C2, C1, P1, S1 Lite, C2 LiteEnergy E12 , Energy E3, Prime P300, Revolution TnT3 , Prime P444, Prime P30Konnect Star, Strike, Elite Note , Elite Plus, Elite Max, Elite Star, Elite 2 Plus , Elite 3, Neo 4G, Elite Sense , Elite Power, Razor, Elite VR, Neo Power, Elite 4G, Slate Pro, Elite 3T, Elite dualCinemax Click, Admire Thrill, Admire Dragon, Admire Swadesh, Cinemax 4G, Admire Metal, Admire Joy, Sense Plus, Sense Duo, Admire Duo, Admire StrongAstra Star, Duopix F1, Astra Blaze, Astra Metal 4G, Astra Force 4G, Astra Colors 4G, Astra Viva 4G, Astra NXT 4G, Astra NXT Pro, Astra Champ+ 4G, Astra Young 4G, Astra Young PRO, Astra Curve 4G, Astra Titan 4G, Duopix R1Mega, Diamond U, UFEEL 4G, CliQ, SMART 4G, Diamond 4G Plus, Diamond 4G Tab 7,Diamond 4G Plus, Diamond 4G Tab 8, Spark, Ace, Pop, Mega, Star 4G, Swift 4G, UniQ, CliQ 2Me4, iV Smart 4G, V5, Me3s, i1s, Me1, Me5, Me3, i1P1, P1+, L1, G1, A1, L3(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)