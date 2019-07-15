Reliance Jio Joins GSMA's Connected Women Initiative to Promote Digital Literacy

Reliance Jio has partnered with the GSM Association (commonly known as GSMA) for its Connected Women Initiative. As part of the initiative, Reliance Jio will work alongside the GSMA to promote digital literacy among women who have so far not realised the key benefits of the advent of technology. As Jio notes in its press note, there is a persistent gender imbalance that lies when digital literacy in India is considered, rising due to lack of access, cost factors and social inclusivity, primarily in rural areas of India.

As Reliance Jio notes in its statement, "As a part of the Connected Women Initiative, GSMA works with mobile operators and their partners globally to address the barriers that women face in accessing and using mobile internet and mobile money services. GSMA and the service providers can together deliver significant socio-economic benefits and transform the lives of countless women while unlocking this substantial market opportunity for the mobile industry."

Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Jio, echoed this, stating, "“The growth of mobile and internet technologies over the past decade has been rapid and remarkable. It offers an incredible opportunity to empower women and transform lives with increased access to information and education, aiding financial inclusion and providing life-enhancing services and employment opportunities."

The move will likely mature over the next few months, wherein rural digital learning initiatives will be rolled out by the joint venture of Reliance Jio and GSMA.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited, that also owns Reliance Jio.