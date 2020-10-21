Reliance Jio Launches Privacy-Focused JioPages Web Browser for Android

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of a new made-in-India browser that focuses on data privacy and gives users the full control over their information. Dubbed as JioPage, the web browser is built on the Chromium Blink engine that is touted to provide faster page loads, efficient media streaming, emoji domain support, and encrypted connection. Additionally, the Jio browser supports eight Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telegu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

According to the company, the JioPages browser is currently available for Android smartphones and can be downloaded via Google Play Store. However, Reliance Jio is yet to share more details about the availability of the browser for iOS devices. Other features on the JioPages include a personalised home screen that will provide users option to select their default search engine such as Google, Bing, Duck Duck Go, and Yahoo. Users will be able to pin their favourite web pages on the home screen as well. JioPages is also offering the option to select a personalised theme that includes a dark mode "for an eye-friendly viewing experience at night." Other than that, the browser will display personalised content as per the user's preference in terms of language, topic, and region. In addition to this, JioPages will send notifications only on topics that according to the user's preferences.

Another feature that is coming with the JioPages browser is the ability to view trends and important headlines via informative cards. Since the browser supports regional languages, users will also receive content specific to the region. Users can further browse the internet with the secured incognito mode and JioPages can even secure the access to this option with a security pin or biometric security (fingerprint). Lastly, the Jio browser blocks unsolicited ads and popups to provide a seamless browsing experience.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.