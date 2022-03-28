Reliance Jio Launches Rs 259 Prepaid Plan With ‘Calendar Month Validity’: All Details

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of another customer-centric ‘calendar month validity’ prepaid plan. The company says the Rs 259 plan is “unique" as it allows users to enjoy unlimited data and calling benefits for a period of one calendar month. The plan recurs on the same date every month. It means, if the customer purchases the new Rs 259 monthly plan on March 5, the next recurring recharge date would be April 5. Essentially, the prepaid plan works like a postpaid plan. However, the Rs 259 plan could be recharged multiple times at one go - like other Jio prepaid plans. The advanced recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan, thereby offering peace of mind.

Jio highlights the benefits of the Rs 259 prepaid plan include 1.5GB of internet data per day (thereafter at 64Kbps), unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. Users can use the Jio app to buy the prepaid plan. It is available to both new and existing users through all online and offline channels.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has introduced plans and offers for its cricket-loving users during this year’s IPL season 2022. A new Rs 555 recharge plan for prepaid Jio will get users 1GB of data everyday for 55 days, along with a free Disney+ Hotstar subsciption for one whole year. Apart from this, Jio prepaid users can recharge for Rs 499 for 2GB data per day till 28 days and one whole year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Further, Rs 799 plan, Rs 1,066 plan, and Rs 3,119 plans will also get users 2GB of daily data with one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The validity of these plans varies according to the price.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

