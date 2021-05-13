Reliance Jio Leads Mobile Subscriber Addition In Delhi NCR In February With 2.55 Lakh New Users

Reliance Jio has added 2.55 lakh new subscribers in the Delhi NCR circle in February this year and leads the new subscriber additions for the month ahead of rivals including Bharti Airtel and Vi, formerly Vodafone Idea. This means that Reliance Jio now has a subscriber base of 1,94,70,227 (1.94cr) in the circle, according to the data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). That also puts it ahead of Bharti Airtel which has 1,61,85,271 subscribers in the circle and Vi which clocks in with 1,58,56,412 subscribers. The regulatory body reports that there are now 1167.71 million mobile users in India with 8.29 million new subscribers added in February pan India.

Earlier, we had reported that Reliance Jio closed the FY 2020-21 on a high with the first three months of 2021 helping Jio add 3.12 crore gross subscribers in the period. The quarter helped Jio close FY21 by adding 9.93 crore total users to its network through the year, a period where the COVID pandemic severely hit all walks of life. These numbers come ahead of reports that 5G mobile network trials could begin in India soon. Reliance Jio has already confirmed that they will be developing a homegrown and indigenous 5G network. The company is also working on making its own Massive-MIMO and 5G Small Cell equipment for commercial deployment. Jio’s push for a 5G network that is completely developed in India is part of the government’s push for Made in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. There are reports that Chinese mobile network equipment vendors will not be part of these 5G trials.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here