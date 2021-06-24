Reliance Jio Made In India 5G Solution Is Ready For 2G Mukt And 5G Yukt India

Reliance Jio has confirmed that the 5G technology, which has been completely made in India, is ready for deployment. The announcement came at the the company’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd., confirmed that this homegrown 5G solution is comprehensive, fully cloud native, software defined, and digitally managed. He also said that Reliance Jio is ready to deploy 5G networks for consumers in India and is confident that Jio will be the first mobile service provider in India to roll out 5G services. Jio also confirmed that they have successfully demonstrated speeds in excess of 1Gbps for this 5G technology during field trials.

“Our ‘Made in India’ solution is comprehensive, complete and globally competitive. It reaffirms my faith in the abundant talent of Indian engineers to deliver world class products in such a cutting-edge technology. Recently, we received the necessary regulatory approvals… as well as trial spectrum for initiating 5G field-trials,” said Ambani. He also confirmed that the entire 5G Standalone Network has been installed in the company’s data centres across India and also at the trial sites in the Navi Mumbai region. “We are confident of being the first to launch full-fledged 5G services. And because of our converged, future-proof architecture JIO’s network is uniquely positioned to quickly and seamlessly upgrade from 4G to 5G,” he added.

It was last year that Reliance Jio that confirmed that they would be developing a Made in India 5G solution for mobile networks, which will eliminate the need for the company to depend on third-party vendors including Huawei. Reliance Jio had said last year that they envision a 2G Mukt Bharat, something they took forward this year to also say they envision a 5G Yukt India. “We hope that such showcases will catalyse the emergence of a vibrant, local 5G ecosystem making India a global hub for 5G development and export. So JIO is not just working to make India 2G-MUKT… but also 5G-YUKT,” Ambani said. Jio says that their 4G network is uniquely positioned to be switched to 5G when the time comes to roll out the mobile networks. Jio also wants to export the Made in India 5G technology to mobile networks globally.

