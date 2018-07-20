Reliance Jio 'Monsoon Hungama' Offer on JioPhone to Start From Today: Everything You Need to Know

Reliance Jio is all set to launch ‘Monsoon Hungama’ scheme today. This was also announced at the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries, earlier this month. "Jio will start 'Monsoon Hungama' scheme from 5.01 pm today. Even the timing has been kept in a way to reflect the effective price of the phone," a source told PTI. Starting, 5:01 pm July 20, customers will be able to exchange any old feature phone (of any brand) for a brand new JioPhone (existing model) at an effective entry cost of Rs. 501. This launch will reduce the effective entry cost of JioPhone from Rs. 1,500 to Rs 510. The new JioPhone will not have any plan bundled with it. You will have to separately recharge the phone with either Rs 49 or Rs 153 plan.Reliance Jio’s Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan is the most affordable option. It offers 1GB of 4G data along with unlimited voice calling for a period of 28 days. While the Rs 153 prepaid recharge plan offered by Reliance Jio gives users 1.5GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming) and 100 SMS per day. The validity of this offer is of 28 days.Reliance plans to reach the 100 million user base for JioPhones.The JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer is only applicable on the JioPhone and not on JioPhone 2, which is likely to be made available on August 15.The new JioPhone 2 will feature horizontal screen viewing, QWERTY keypad, Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp. According to Reliance, both these features come in light of the feedback JioPhone customers have provided to the company.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)