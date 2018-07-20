Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer: Understanding The Costs And The Benefits

Reliance Jio has announced its 'Monsoon Hungama' Exchange Offer, in which the telecom giant is offering customers the option to buy the JioPhone at a price of Rs 501. What's more, the Rs 501 is also a refundable security amount which will be given back to the buyers after a period of 3 years. In addition to this, the company has also announced a special recharge plan under which, Jio is offering unlimited voice calls and data usage to customers for 6 months. Here is what all is up for grabs in the new Jio 'Monsoon Hungama Offers'.For all those wanting to buy the JioPhone, now would be a good time with the Jio Monsoon Exchange offer. Under the offer, the company is offering customers an exchange ofer their old 2G/3G/4G (non-VoLTE) feature phones, for an all-new JioPhone at an exchange price of Rs 501. The Rs 501 exchange price also serves as a security deposit and is fully refundable after a period of 3 years, essentially keeping the promise of the JioPhone to be free of cost.The terms and conditions for the offer state that the old phone has to be in a working condition and along with the phone, buyers will also have to submit its charger. Customers will have to hand over their old phone at the time of purchasing the JioPhone.Note that the offer is only valid for JioPhone and not JioPhone 2, which will be launched on August 15.Customers will also get a new Jio SIM along with the JioPhone. They can also retain their existing number by opting for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) to Jio in order to avail the Jio Monsoon Hungama offer.Under the Monsoon Hungama offer, Jio is also announcing a special recharge plan which will offer unlimited voice calling and data for 6 months. In order to activate this, the customers will have to pay Rs 594 at the time of activation. Essentially, the Rs 594 is a cumulative sum of a new plan that Jio has introduced. The plan offers 0.5GB per day of data to the users along with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS for 28 days at a price of Rs 99.For a period of 6 months, the plan amounts to Rs 594. Additionally, Jio is offering an exchange bonus of 6GB data voucher worth Rs 101 for free to the buyers. This effectively entitles the buyers to a total data of 90GB for a period of 6 months. along with unlimited voice calls.All-in-all, those seeking to buy the JioPhone under the Monsoon Exchange Offer will have to exchange their old feature phone and pay Rs 501 for a new JioPhone set. In addition, they will have to pay Rs 594 for the 6 months prepaid plan which will entitle them to a total of 90GB of data and unlimited voice calling along with a total of 1800 SMS for the validity period.The most basic terms and conditions mentioned by Jio state that the old phone being given for exchange should be in a working condition and without any damage. The offer can only be availed on feature phones which have been sold within the last 3.5 years. Another JioPhone cannot be exchanged under this offer.Customers are required to carry their old mobile phone, with battery and charger, their Aadhaar number and their MNP Jio numbe in case of MNP to the retail store for activation.Note that the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer is only applicable on the JioPhone and not on JioPhone 2.Beginning August 15, Jio will be rolling out Facebook, WhatsApp, Google Maps as well as YouTube support on the JioPhone. In addition to this, the 4G enabled feature phone already comes with a host of apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic, JioChat.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)