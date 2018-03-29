English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data

Jio Cashback offer is applicable on the entry-level Nokia smartphone, the Nokia 1.

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2018, 8:10 PM IST
Nokia 1. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)
Reliance Jio has announced an offer on HMD Global’s entry-level smartphone offering, the Nokia 1. As per the Jio Cashback offer, Jio Prime members can avail a total of Rs 2200 cashback upon the purchase of the new Nokia 1.

The Rs 2200 cashback will be offered in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in the user’s MyJio app upon performing a recharge of their Jio subscription. The Jio Cashback offer is valid upon the purchases made from March 28, 2018, onwards, till March 31, 2018.

The Jio cashback offer on Nokia 1 is applicable for Reliance Jio users only. Users are required to perform a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 on their Jio prepaid plan in order to use the cashback vouchers. The cashback vouchers will be valid till May 31, 2022.

In addition to the cashback, users are also entitled to up to 60GB of additional data, in the form of on additional data vouchers of 10GB, usable per recharge. The data can be availed for a maximum of 6 recharges before June 30, 2018.

(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)

Watch: Android Oreo (Go Edition) First Look at MWC 2018 | Nokia 1 & Lava Z50


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
