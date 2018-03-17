English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance Jio Offers 70 Percent Buyback Deal For Samsung Galaxy S9+, T&C Apply

Interested buyers can available this offer at all Reliance Digital and Jio Stores across the country and even get it online at www.jio.com.

News18.com

Updated:March 17, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256 GB variant costs Rs 72,900. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)
Reliance Digital has announced a 70 percent future buyback offer for the latest flagship Galaxy S9+. However, this offer is only valid for the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S9+. Interested buyers can available this offer at all Reliance Digital and Jio Stores across the country and even get it online at www.jio.com.

To avail the 70 percent buyback offer, consumers need to have a Jio connection and do a cumulative recharge of minimum Rs 2500 within 12 months from any of the available Jio plans. It is advisable that the consumers go through the official Terms and Conditions before availing the 70 percent buyback deal.

Alternatively, consumers can also opt for an exclusive Jio offer on Galaxy S9, S9+ wherein users on Jio get an exclusive offer of 1 Terabyte of High Speed 4G data along with unlimited voice and SMS for one year worth Rs 15,000 at only Rs 4,999.

Additionally, the users are entitled to complimentary Jio Prime Membership as a part of this plan offer. Reliance Digital customers would also find up to 12 months EMI on the Samsung S9+ 256GB along with an array of finance partners.

Reliance Jio had earlier announced a similar 70 percent buyback deal for the Apple iPhone X as well.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have been launched in India as the latest flagships at a starting price of Rs 57,900 for the Galaxy S9 and Rs 64,900 for the Galaxy S9+, both for the 64GB storage variants. Additionally, the company has also announced a 256GB variant for both the smartphones, priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 72,900 for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ respectively. The Samsung smartphones is available in three different colour options - Lilac Purple, Coral Blue and Midnight Black.

(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)

| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
