Reliance Jio Offers Double Data And Rs 2,400 Cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro
Reliance Jio users will also be eligible for cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,400 on recharge worth Rs 299 when they buy the Redmi Note 7 or the Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi recently announced two promising budget handsets in India, the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Like most big smartphone launches, mobile operators have also announced some benefit offers.
Reliance Jio is offering double data benefits on all recharges of Rs 198 and above to owners of new Redmi Note 7 as well as the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Users will also be eligible for cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,400 on recharge worth Rs 299. It is noteworthy that this cashback will be credited to users' MyJio wallet.
Airtel is also offering double data benefit on select Airtel prepaid recharge packs for Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 pro customers. The Airtel Rs 249 recharge will get you 4GB of data per day instead of 2GB along with unlimited voice calling, free Airtel TV subscription and more. The Airtel Rs 349 plan will offer 6GB of daily data instead of 3GB along with the same added benefits as Rs 249.
The Redmi Note 7 features a glass finish at the back and a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, waterdrop notch (as the company calls a dot-notch) and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options coupled with either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage.
Both the variants include the option of adding a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for expanding the storage. There’s a dual camera setup at the back but unlike the 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor which was featured on the Chinese version, has been replaced. Instead you get a 12-megapixel sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there is a 13-megapixel camera which is the same as the China variant. The camera app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the camera performance and includes features like portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition.
Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. It will be offered in three colours including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue
Moving to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, you get a similar design including the glass back with ‘Aura Design’ and a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a dot-notch. The device has a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. This one is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which was recently launched with the Vivo V15 Pro. There is an option of 4GB and 6GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage with support for a microSD card slot of up to 256GB.
At the back there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. You get the same artificial intelligence (AI) based features including features like AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. At the front, you get the same 13-megapixel camera. Rest all of the features including the battery, connectivity options and the software remain the same. This one also comes in three colour options including Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
