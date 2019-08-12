Reliance Jio Partners With Microsoft for IoT, AI, Blockchain and Cloud Services
The 10-year partnership will see the two companies working together on a number of solutions comprising connectivity, computing, storage solutions, and other technology services and applications essential for Indian businesses.
Reliance Jio has announced a long-term strategic partnership with Microsoft. Announced at the Reliance India Limited’s 42nd Annual General Meeting, the aim of the partnership is to accelerate the various aspects required for the digital transformation of the Indian economy and society.
The 10-year partnership will see the two companies working together on a number of solutions comprising connectivity, computing, storage solutions, and other technology services and applications essential for Indian businesses. Microsoft will be working with Jio to give a push to data analytics, AI (Artificial Intelligence), cognitive services, blockchain, Internet of Things, and edge computing among small and medium enterprises to make them ready to compete and grow, at the same time help in the GDP growth in India.
According to a press note, here are all the details of the partnership:
1. Jio will provide its internal workforce with cloud-based productivity and collaboration
tools available with Microsoft 365 and will migrate its non-network applications to the
Microsoft Azure cloud platform.
2. Jio’s connectivity infrastructure that aims to connect everyone, everything,
everywhere will promote the adoption of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform within its
growing ecosystem of startups, as part of Jio’s cloud-first strategy.
3. Jio will set up data centers in locations across India, consisting of next-generation
compute, storage and networking capabilities, and Microsoft will deploy its Azure
platform in these datacenters to support Jio’s offerings. The initial two datacenters,
which can house IT equipment consuming up to 7.5 MW of power, are being set up in
the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. These are targeted to be fully operational in
calendar year 2020.
4. Jio will leverage the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to develop innovative cloud
solutions focused on the needs of Indian businesses. Through these Jio-developed
solutions, Indian startups will have access to efficient and affordable cloud infrastructure and
platform services, enabling them to develop innovative products and services
faster and more cost-effectively. Small and medium businesses in India will have access to a range of cloud-based productivity, collaboration and business applications including Office 365, enabling them to compete more effectively in the Indian marketplace. Large companies will be able to accelerate their own digital transformations by leveraging new Jio solutions that can work with Microsoft offerings already in use today within many large enterprises. The partner ecosystem in India will have the opportunity to leverage Jio’s new offerings to serve the unique needs of their customers and rapidly grow their businesses.
5. Jio will be executing on its vision of integrated speech and computer vision solutions
for Indian customers by working together with Microsoft to develop solutions that
support major Indian languages and dialects, which will promote the adoption of
technology across all cross-sections of Indian society.
“We have an incredible opportunity to apply advances in technology to help organizations
across India innovate and grow,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “The combination
of Jio’s leading connectivity and digital solutions with Azure, Azure AI and Office 365 will
bring powerful tools and platforms for compute, storage, productivity and more to millions
of businesses in the country.”
Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.
