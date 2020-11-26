Reliance Jio Partners With Supercell for India Ka Gaming Champion Clash Royale Tournament

Reliance Jio's Jio Games is hosting a 27-day esports tournament for Clash Royale head-to-head battle game, in which the winner will be given the 'India Ka Gaming Champion' (India's gaming champion) title. The tournament comes in collaboration with Clash Royale developer Supercell. The tournament is about competing, testing your skills and putting your strategic mind at work. The 27-day tournament that will be held between November 28 to December 28, is designed to appeal gamers across different levels of expertise, that is, beginners, amateurs, and professional.

Participants will need to score maximum wins in '1-versus-1 games' to qualify for the final rounds of the tournament, where winners can win "big cash prizes" along with attractive weekly giveaways. Gamers and enthusiasts can register via Jio Games to participate in the tournament. The registrations began on November 26 and will go on till December 19. The contest will start on November 28. The finals will be played between December 21 and December 25. Notably, there are no registration fees involved with the 'India Ka Gaming Champion' tournament.

Clash Royale is a free, real-time, multiplayer strategy video game, starring the Royales, Clash characters, and more. The game allows users to collect and upgrade dozens of cards featuring the Clash of Clans troops, spells, and defences.

Following are the important dates for the India Ka Gaming Champion Clash Royale tournament:

Registration - November 26 to December 19

The tournament starts - November 28

Tournament Dates and Finals - December 21 to December 25

Over the last few months, Reliance Jio has been slowly making its move towards the gaming industry. Earlier this year, the company had announced its plans to partner with Microsoft to bring its xCloud cloud gaming service in the country. Reliance Jio also leads the numbers in terms of 4G availability, therefore making online gaming available in different part of the country.

