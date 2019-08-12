Reliance Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream

The 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is scheduled for today and the two big announcements are expected to be around Jio Phone 3 as well as the commercial launch of Jio GigaFiber. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will be making to announcements at the AGM which is scheduled to begin at 11 AM.

Jio GigaFiber

Reliance announced Jio GigaFiber, its Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband Internet and smart home service at the last year's AGM. While the service has been in the testing phase for quite some time, we can expect the commercial launch, along with the various plans to go official. The company is targetting to launch the Jio GigaFiber service in 1,100 cities across the country. Notably, registrations for Jio GigaFiber have already begun and Reliance is expected to roll-out the service by giving priority to how much interest it receives.

While we are expecting GigaFiber plans to go official at the AGM, certain reports suggest that there will be a plan which will bundle the broadband, IPTV, and landline services in a single plan priced around Rs 600.

Jio Phone 3

After the launch of Jio Phone 2 last year, we are expecting a new version of the Jio Phone to go official at the AGM. While there is no information as to what we can expect from the upcoming handset, we are assuming that it is going to be an improved version and could yet again be a smart feature phone running on Kai OS. This means that one can expect apps like WhatApp, Facebook, and YouTube and hopefully an affordable price tag well under Rs 5,000. An exchange offer to give in your old Jio Phone is also expected to be on the cards.

How to watch

If you are keen to catch all the announcements from the 42nd Reliance Industries AGM, then you can catch the live stream on YouTube via the official Jio channels. You can also head to Facebook and catch the event on Reliance India Limited and Jio's official pages. All the announcements are also expected to go live on Twitter via the official Jio handles. Of course, we will be reporting all the announcements from today, so stay tuned to News 18 and News 18 Tech.

