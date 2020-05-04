Reliance Jio Platforms And The Investment by Silver Lake: What This Means For You

Reliance Industries has confirmed that investment firm Silver Lake will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore into Jio Platforms. This comes just after the investment by social media giant Facebook, which invested $5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore deal, which gave Facebook as much as 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio. This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore and represents a 12.5% premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment announced on April 22, 2020. Reliance says that comprehensive digitisation will be vital to revitalizing the Indian economy. “It is our strong conviction that no one should be deprived of the tremendous new opportunities, including those for new employment and new businesses, embedded in India’s 360- degree digital transformation,” they say.

Jio’s vision is to enable a Digital India for 1.3 billion people and businesses throughout India, especially small merchants, micro-businesses and farmers. Jio Platforms is a technology company building a Digital Society for India. The idea is to bring Jio’s leading digital apps, digital ecosystems and India’s top high-speed connectivity platforms under one umbrella. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, which provides connectivity platform to over 388 million subscribers, will continue to be a wholly- owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms. Reliance Jio says the investment by Silver Lake is further testament to the world-class digital platform that Jio has built which includes Broadband connectivity, Smart Devices, Cloud and Edge Computing, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Augmented and Mixed Reality and Blockchain.

“I am delighted to welcome Silver Lake as a valued partner in continuing to grow and transform the Indian digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians. Silver Lake has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally. Silver Lake is one of the most respected voices in technology and finance. We are excited to leverage insights from their global technology relationships for the Indian Digital Society’s transformation,” says Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd.

Commenting on the investment, Mr. Egon Durban, Silver Lake Co-CEO and Managing Partner, said, “Jio Platforms is one of the world’s most remarkable companies, led by an incredibly strong and entrepreneurial management team who are driving and actualizing a courageous vision. They have brought extraordinary engineering capabilities to bear on bringing the power of low-cost digital services to a mass consumer and small businesses population. The market potential they are addressing is enormous, and we are honored and pleased to have been invited to partner with Mukesh Ambani and the team at Reliance and Jio to help further the Jio mission.” Silver Lake is the global leader in large-scale technology investing. Its mission is to build and grow great companies by partnering with world-class management teams. Its investments have included Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Alphabet’s Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies, Twitter and numerous other global technology leaders.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio



