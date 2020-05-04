Reliance Jio Platforms And the Plan Forward With Jio Meet And JioMart on WhatsApp

Over the past few days, we have seen the Indian technology landscape change in a way never seen before. It all started with the confirmation about the partnership between Reliance Jio and Facebook. For starters, that $5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore deal, gave Facebook as much as 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio. Earlier today, it was confirmed that Jio Platforms ltd. is getting another big investment. Reliance Industries has confirmed that investment firm Silver Lake will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore into Jio Platforms. Silver Lake is an American equity firm that invests heavily in technology companies. Their investment in Jio Platforms follows investments in other big tech companies, including Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Alphabet’s Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies and Twitter, to name a few.

In the midst of all this, the company had announced the formal launch of JioMeet, its video conferencing solution. JioMeet will be a part of Jio Platforms. It will be available on the Google Play Store for Android devices, the Apple App Store for the iPhone, iPad and Mac devices as well as the Microsoft Store for Windows devices. On the Google Play Store, JioMeet already has over 100,000 installs, even before the service was commercially announced.

Reliance Jio and its investments in India, particularly in the telecom space, have changed the very dynamics of the industry. This is the time when Jio Platforms evolves as technology company that has expertise in multiple domains. Jio is already present in the broadband space, smart devices, cloud and edge computing, Big Data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Mixed Reality as well as blockchain Blockchain. The money invested by Facebook and Silver Lake will help the company achieve what it calls a Digital India vision for 1.3 billion people and businesses across the country, including small businesses, micro-businesses and farmers.

The Facebook deal gives Jio Platforms access to WhatsApp in a way no other tech company or otherwise, have had before. The Reliance Retail’s New Commerce business gets to use WhatsApp as the platform for pushing JioMart, its digital commerce platform. As of July, last year, there were more than 400 million active WhatsApp users in India. And counting. The vision for this project is to bring the nearby stores to consumers on WhatsApp, where they can browse the listings of what is in stock and what is available and place the orders on the platform itself. The nearby Kirana shops will get access to a platform they probably would have never had access to before, with a massive demographic of users potentially tapped in one fine swoop. And there are millions of these small merchants and Kirana stores across India.

What does this do for Facebook? The idea is to allow people to pay for what they order on JioMart through WhatsApp, using WhatsApp Pay. The much-awaited UPI mobile payments service got the approvals from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in February, for what will be a phased roll-out. The first phase will mean 10 million users. This will also fit in perfectly with the Government of India’s push for digital payments, as part of the Digital India mission.

Facebook surely has Paytm, the incredibly popular mobile payments and shopping platform, in its sights. As of August, Paytm had planned an injection of Rs 750 crore to clock 250 million monthly users by the end of the financial year. That is the user demographic that Facebook will be looking at. It won’t be a challenge to find these users though, because chances are high that almost every single one of these 250 million Paytm users will also have WhatsApp installed on their phones. It will be interesting to see where Jio Money, which is a digital payments platform, fits into all this.

What does this mean for Silver Lake? This investment in Jio Platforms follows Silver Lake’s investments in other tech companies, including Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Alphabet’s Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies and Twitter, to name a few. Their investment portfolio looks rather robust with the who is who of the tech world—across domains including e-commerce, shared economy, software, internet of things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, cloud-based platforms and automotive tech. They clearly see value in Jio Platforms as an emerging serious tech company, and the technology as well as services that Jio Platforms already has, or plans to invest in. JioMeet is one example, and so are the potential volumes that JioMart could generate on WhatsApp. Factor in the biggest push the broadband space in India has ever received, with the COVID pandemic ensuring a significant change in work cultures, and Jio Platform’s arsenal of tools looks incredibly robust.

The fact is, Jio has been able to make its mark so far by reaching out to pretty much every strata of the society, and not just those who would potentially return higher revenues per user. The Jio mobile data pricing is the biggest example, which has completely changed the way the telecom industry operates.

