English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance Jio Powered Rural India Logs 83 million 4G Subscriptions in 2017
According to the market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), 35 per cent of the 4G subscribers in India will use a 4G-enabled feature phone by 2020, taking the total 4G subscribers to 432 million.
Jio also made the incumbents ramp up their technology as they invested more in 4G networks. Jio had 160 million subscribers at the end of December 2017 -- an increase of 122 per cent. (Image: Reuters)
Reliance Jio played a key role in increasing 4G penetration in India, helping the rural population get 83 million 4G subscriptions out of the total 238 million 4G subscribers by December 2017, a new report said on Tuesday.
According to the market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), 35 per cent of the 4G subscribers in India will use a 4G-enabled feature phone by 2020, taking the total 4G subscribers to 432 million.
One out of three 4G subscribers in the country is now from rural territory, the report added.
Also read: WhatsApp Via Facebook Servers: Should You be Worried About WhatsApp Data Privacy?
Jio also made the incumbents ramp up their technology as they invested more in 4G networks. Jio had 160 million subscribers at the end of December 2017 -- an increase of 122 per cent.
"The early adaptors were leveraged by Jio primarily in the urban space and as incumbent operators got ready with their 4G in full scale, they focused on rural markets to look for growth," said Faisal Kawoosa, Head-New Initiatives, CMR.
The research firm expects JioPhone to play a critical role in increasing the penetration of Jio 4G services in rural India.
According to the estimates, India would have 300 million 4G subscribers by the end of 2018, of which 58 million would use a 4G feature phone.
Also read: Skip The ATM, IndusInd Bank Customers to Get Balance Info And More on WhatsApp
"Remaining 81 per cent of the subscribers would use 4G over a smartphone, including the ones based on 'Android Oreo Go' -- Android OS that is optimised for lower configuration smartphones," the report said.
WATCH VIDEO: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
Also Watch
According to the market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), 35 per cent of the 4G subscribers in India will use a 4G-enabled feature phone by 2020, taking the total 4G subscribers to 432 million.
One out of three 4G subscribers in the country is now from rural territory, the report added.
Also read: WhatsApp Via Facebook Servers: Should You be Worried About WhatsApp Data Privacy?
Jio also made the incumbents ramp up their technology as they invested more in 4G networks. Jio had 160 million subscribers at the end of December 2017 -- an increase of 122 per cent.
"The early adaptors were leveraged by Jio primarily in the urban space and as incumbent operators got ready with their 4G in full scale, they focused on rural markets to look for growth," said Faisal Kawoosa, Head-New Initiatives, CMR.
The research firm expects JioPhone to play a critical role in increasing the penetration of Jio 4G services in rural India.
According to the estimates, India would have 300 million 4G subscribers by the end of 2018, of which 58 million would use a 4G feature phone.
Also read: Skip The ATM, IndusInd Bank Customers to Get Balance Info And More on WhatsApp
"Remaining 81 per cent of the subscribers would use 4G over a smartphone, including the ones based on 'Android Oreo Go' -- Android OS that is optimised for lower configuration smartphones," the report said.
WATCH VIDEO: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Reveals Excitement After Receiving Padma Bhushan in Uniform
- Skip The ATM, IndusInd Bank Customers to Get Balance Info And More on WhatsApp
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Pharrell Williams Slay it Together on a Fashion Magazine Cover; See Pics
- Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Announce Separation; Read Their Joint Statement