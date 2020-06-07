Reliance Jio Prepaid Customers Can Now Get Free Annual Subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Reliance Jio has announced a special partnership with Disney+ Hotstar offering a one year VIP subscription to the streaming service for its prepaid users. Customers can either choose monthly, annual or data add-on vouchers, to get the free benefit at no extra cost.

To get the one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription free of cost, Jio customers can opt for the Rs 401 monthly plan that offers 90GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps valid for 28 days. This plan also entitles a year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399.

Jio users can also opt for the Rs 2599 annual plan that offers 740GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calling, access to Jio app for 365 days and an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Additionally, the Rs 612 (12 vouchers of Rs 51) and the Rs 1208 (8 vouchers of Rs 151) data add-on packs entitle Jio prepaid customers free one year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

According to Reliance Jio, the partnership will provide a huge benefit to both Jio and Disney+ Hotstar users, though revolutionary video-on-demand content being made available on a superlative digital platform.

Disney+ content officially arrived on the Hotstar platform back in April. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription costs Rs 399 per year, while the flagship Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription costs Rs 1,499 per year. While some of the Disney+ content is available for VIP subscribers one still needs the Premium subscription if you want access to Disney+ original content such as the Star Wars spinoff ‘The Mandalorian’ or all the movies under Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.