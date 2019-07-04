Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Brings Unlimited National Calling to Users in J&K

Reliance Jio has announced a new prepaid recharge plan, priced at Rs 102. With this plan, users travelling to Jammu & Kashmir will get unlimited local and national voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day and unlimited data connectivity with 500MB of daily high speed data. The plan will remain valid for seven days, and is specifically designed to address the issues of national roaming and connectivity in the J&K circle.

In a press statement, Reliance Jio states, "The plan is designed to address the needs of pilgrims from other parts of the country who are on prepaid plans. J&K has restrictions on the roaming facilities of prepaid subscribers from the rest of the country and hence the pilgrims are faced with connectivity challenge during their yatra. Therefore, the prepaid users from other parts of the country opt for a new prepaid connection along with a short-term prepaid plan while visiting J&K."

To avail the plan, pilgrims and visitors can purchase a new prepaid connection from any retailer in J&K, and simultaneously purchase the new prepaid plan. It is important to note that users will not be privy to the Jio Apps subscription, since the prepaid plan does not come with the Jio Prime membership. The plan is live now, and can be availed by users throughout the duration of the Amarnath Yatra.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.