1-min read

Reliance Jio Q3 2019-20 Results: Subscriber Base Jumps to 370 Million as of December 31, 2019

The company posted a 62.45 percent yearly rise in profit at Rs 1,350 crore for the December quarter.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
Reliance Jio Q3 2019-20 Results: Subscriber Base Jumps to 370 Million as of December 31, 2019
Image for representation

In its quarterly report ending December 31, 2019, Reliance Jio has said that its total subscriber base was 370 million. This meant a 32.1 percent YoY growth with the net addition of 14.8 million during the third quarter of the financial year 2019-2020. The company said that the wide 4G network presence and attractive bundling of Jio digital services were key differentiators.

Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh D. Ambani said “Jio has continued on its unprecedented growth journey receiving overwhelming customer response for best in class mobile connectivity services. We are delivering on our promise to be the driver of digital revolution in the country. Jio is also determined to redefine the wireline infrastructure, home entertainment and enterprise market in India with its FTTx services which bundle best-in-class connectivity with a bouquet of digital content and services.”

Customer engagement continued to grow as the company recorded average data consumption per user per month of 11.1 GB and average voice consumption of 760 minutes per user per month. The company posted a 62.45 percent yearly rise in profit at Rs 1,350 crore for the December quarter. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 831 crore. The company's ARPU (average revenue per user) stood at Rs 128.4 per month in Q3. Total wireless data traffic during the quarter was recorded at Rs 1,208 crore GB, which is up 39.9 percent YoY. The company said the total voice traffic during the quarter stood at 82,640 crore minutes, growing at 30.3 percent YoY.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)

