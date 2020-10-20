Reliance Jio, Qualcomm Collaborate to Expand 5G Trials in India, Achieve Over 1Gbps Speeds

Reliance Jio became the first Indian telecom operator to unveil 5G technologies at the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting earlier this year. Now, a few months after showcasing the made in India 5G technologies, Reliance Jio has announced a partnership with Qualcomm, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Radisys Corp. Under the partnership, Jio is working on developing India’s own 5G network infrastructure and services by leveraging Qualcomm’s expertise in offering 5G radio access networks.

The partnership has announced that through Jio 5G trials held using Qualcomm infrastructure, the Reliance Jio 5G New Radio connectivity solution could break the gigabit internet speed barrier, and achieve mobile internet bandwidth of over 1Gbps during the trials. This is India’s first gigabit class 5G NR connectivity solution, which will lead India’s mobile telecom space, and lead the sector in the months and years to come.

Commenting upon the announcement, Mathew Oommen, president of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, “The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realisation of aatmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation.”

Unveiled earlier this year, Reliance Jio epitomised prime minister Narendra Modi’s call for homegrown Indian services with his aatmanirbhar and vocal for local calls. Under the made in India ventures, Jio 5G services became the first of its kind to be announced for India. During the announcement, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani stated that the full 5G technology stack has been developed in India itself, and matches all parameters for world class network infrastructure.

Reinstating this further, Durga Malladi, senior VP and general manager of 4G/5G services at Qualcomm, said, “We recently achieved over a 1Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5G NR product, leveraging our Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms, and we look forward to expanding our efforts with Reliance Jio to enable flexible and scalable 5G RAN deployments. Ecosystem collaborations like this play a critical role in allowing operators and industry verticals to quickly and easily add 5G network coverage and capacity where and when it is needed most.”

With the latest partnership, Jio is now poised to roll out 5G services commercially as soon as spectrum allocation and final trial stages are cleared by the Indian government. Underlining the biggest contributions that Jio will make to this sector, Rajen Vagadia, president of Qualcomm India, said, “As the need for reliable, robust and powerful mobile experiences increases across India, we anticipate a new wave of demand for 5G services from both end users and enterprises, such as manufacturing, health care and retail.”

“Jio is regarded as a game changer in delivering cost effective and widespread 4G network coverage to its subscribers and we look forward to working closely with them on the journey to rollout advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers,” he further added.

By using Qualcomm’s scalable 5G RAN solutions, Jio’s 5G trials have successfully underlined the efficiency with which 5G services in India can be deployed. The partnership marks a pivotal moment in India’s telecom history, and will mark a key moment in escalating India’s deployment of cutting edge connectivity services.

