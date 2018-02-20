Reliance Jio Ranked 17th Among World's 50 Most Innovative Companies

Fast Company today announced its annual ranking of the world’s 50 Most Innovative Companies (MIC) for 2018, honouring leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in business and innovation. Reliance Jio, India’s premier mobile and digital services provider earned the number 17 spot on the global list and also ranks at number one for Most Innovative Companies in India. Reliance Jio has been at the forefront of technology and innovation bringing transformational changes to the Indian digital services space and propelling India into global leadership in the digital economy. With their eco-system comprising of a network, devices, applications and content, Jio has revolutionized the Indian telecom landscape, becoming the highest quality and most affordable data market in the world.“Since the launch of Jio, our mission has been bold yet simple: to make broadband technology affordable and accessible to every person in India,” stated Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio. “We have sought nothing less than a complete transformation of the Indian telecom sector, fueled by our commitment to bring the best products, services and value to our customers, and continuous innovation plays a major role in delivering on that promise.”Jio joins the list of other leading global companies such as Apple, Netflix, Tencent, Amazon, Spotify and many others. The 50 Most Innovative Companies were curated from Fast Company's Top 10 lists, which recognize pioneering companies across 36 categories, from artificial intelligence to wellness. More than three dozen Fast Company editors, reporters, and contributors surveyed thousands of companies—many of which were identified by a new MIC submission process—to create these lists. Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. “This year’s MIC list is an inspiring and insightful window into how many companies have embraced innovation and are working to make meaningful change,” said Fast Company deputy editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with senior editor Amy Farley.