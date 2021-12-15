Reliance Jio Re 1 Plan Launched: Data Limit, Validity And All Details

Reliance Jio has launched a new recharge plan which comes as the cheapest recharge plan from any telecom provider in the country. The new plan has been launched at a price of Re 1 and has a validity of 30 days. The new plan has already been updated on Reliance Jio’s website and is good for those who do not want to purchase more data than required. The cheapest recharge plan in the country offers users 100MB of data, and after consuming the full amount, the speed will be reduced to 64kbps.

The new plan costs just Re 1 and gives users 100MB of data that is valid for 30 days. The new recharge plan is available in the “Value" section under the “Other Plans" tab in the MyJio app. This means that even if a user recharges 10 times with this plan, they can get 1GB of data for just Rs 10, which is again the cheapest you can get with any other telecom provider.

This comes after last month, Reliance Jio increased the tariffs of its prepaid unlimited plans after Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The new base plan after the recent hike starts at Rs 91 instead of Rs 75 and offers 3GB of monthly internet data and 50 SMS - all with a validity of 28 days.

Apart from the base plan, the old Rs 129 prepaid plan now costs Rs 155, and it comes with a validity of 28 days. Users can enjoy 2GB of internet data per month with a total of 300 SMS. Following that, Rs 179 (earlier Rs 149), Rs 239 (earlier Rs 199), and Rs 299 (earlier Rs 249) plans all offer up to 28 days of validity and 2GB internet data. Plans with 56 days validity - Rs 399 and Rs 444 now cost Rs 479 and Rs 533 respectively and offer up to 2GB of internet data per day.

