Reliance Jio ‘Recharge at ATM’ Service Announced: Here’s How to Use it

Image for representation

Did you know that your nearest ATM machine offers the facility of recharging your Jio mobile number seamlessly?

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
The 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight against the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has put the country on hold. Keeping this in mind, Reliance Jio has announced a new method for its customers to recharge their mobile phones. By just heading to the nearest ATM machine, you can now seamlessly recharge your Jio number.

Reliance Jio has confirmed that the ATM recharge facility will be available through AUF Bank, Axis Bank, DCB Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and State Bank of India ATM machines. The telecom company made the announcement on its official Twitter account. With that, the company has also given some simple steps as to how one can recharge their Jio number using an ATM machine.

How to recharge your number using an ATM:

-Insert your ATM, debit or credit card in the ATM machine

-Choose the “Recharge” option that should be available on the main menu

-Under the Recharge menu, enter your Jio mobile number and press OK/Enter button to confirm

-Once you have entered your number, the machine should now ask for your security PIN

-Next, enter the recharge amount and confirm the recharge value

-Upon a successful transaction, the machine should show you the recharge message and the amount debited from your account. You should soon get a confirmation on your Jio mobile number


Also read: Reliance MyJio App Adds a Coronavirus Self-Diagnostic Tool That is Available For Everyone


The facility of recharging your phone number through an ATM machine has been around for a while now. But now is the perfect time for this feature to help subscribers especially the one who solely rely on stores or outlets to get the recharge in person.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio

