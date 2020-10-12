Reliance Jio Retains Top Spot in Mobile Telcos with 35 Lakh New Customers, Vi Loses 37 Lakh: TRAI

Reliance Jio added over 35 lakh wireless subscribers to its mobile network in July 2020, while Vi, which rebranded from the erstwhile Vodafone-Idea, lost 37 Lakh subscribers, noted the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's monthly report. With this, Jio continues its lead in the wireless subscriber market in India with a market share of 35.03 percent. According to TRAI, Vi is still the third largest telco in India with a market share of 26.34 percent, behind Bharti Airtel and ahead of the state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. The second spot is retained by Airtel with a market share of 27.96 percent in the wireless telephone segment. The total wireless subscriber base increased from 114 crores at the end of June to 114.4 crores at the end of July, thereby, registering a monthly growth rate of 0.30 percent.

The TRAI data further highlights that wireless subscription in rural parts of India increased from 52 crores to 52 cores during the same period, while the wireless subscriber base in urban areas too registered a growth rate of 0.25 percent to 62 crores. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the wireless teledensity in the country also grew from 84.38 percent at the end of June to 84.56 percent at the end of July.

Coming to the broadband segment, the top five service providers constituted 98.91 percent of the market share with Reliance Jio also taking the top spot with a market share of 56.98 percent. The second spot is held by Airtel (22.08 percent) followed by Vi (16.34 percent), and BSNL (3.26 percent) and Atria Convergence (0.24 percent). The total broadband subscribers for July registered a growth rate of 1.03 percent, therefore, bringing the numbers to 70.5 crores.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.